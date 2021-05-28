Project Accountant at Deloitte 2

We are looking for Project Accountant (s) for our client in the mining industry. The contract will be for a period of 3 [URL Removed] BCom: Accounting- Training on SAP systems- 6 – 8 years in accounts- 3 years relevant project cost control experienceScope of work:SAP and Coupa Accounting Support to projects which includes the management of Procure to Pay transactions such as requisition creation, service entry of invoices expediting of procure to pay process, document management, uploading of contracts and invoices on project registers. The services will also include all activities related to SAP Project Financial Management and SAP Project reporting.

Desired Skills:

Project Accountant

SAP

Coupa

Learn more/Apply for this position