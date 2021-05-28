Project Manager (6 Months)

Role Purpose:

Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

3-5 years experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)

Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Responsibilities and work output:

Internal Process:

In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.

Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.

Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.

Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.

Analyze project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.

Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.

Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

Client:

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People:

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

The following knowledge requirements were found to be relevant to this job:

Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Relevant MS Project / Project Management software

Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out

Agile methodology (preferred)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

