Project Manager (6 Months)

Role Purpose:
Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 3-5 years experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
Responsibilities and work output:
Internal Process:
- In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
- Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
- Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.
- Analyze project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.
- Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
- Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.
Client:
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People:
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
The following knowledge requirements were found to be relevant to this job:
- Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Relevant MS Project / Project Management software
- Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
- Agile methodology (preferred)
