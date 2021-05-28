Project Manager (6 Months)

May 28, 2021

Role Purpose:

Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Responsibilities and work output:

Internal Process:

  • In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
  • Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
  • Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.
  • Analyze project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.
  • Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.
  • Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
  • Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

Client:

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People:

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

The following knowledge requirements were found to be relevant to this job:

  • Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Relevant MS Project / Project Management software
  • Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
  • Agile methodology (preferred)

