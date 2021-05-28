Project Manager at Southey Personnel Services

May 28, 2021

  • Manages and implements major marine projects including administrative, fiscal, contract technical, quality and safety assurance.
  • Manages the successful execution of projects in terms of contractual agreements. This includes contract administration and resolution of disputes, developing the execution schedule in conjunction with client and contractors.
  • Manages project time, cost and quality.
  • Determines the resources required for the project and manages the sourcing process of these.
  • Accepts responsibility for all safety requirements for the project.
  • Performs post project reviews
  • Creating/supervising concept designs, preparing of proposals, preliminary sizing of structures, pressure vessels & systems
  • Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e. conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation and testing.
  • Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements
  • People Management

Desired Skills:

  • knowledge of an ERP system
  • MS Project or similar software (e.g. AutoCAD
  • Solid works)
  • Skilled in manufacturing of Air Dive and Hyperbaric Diving systems
  • Field management experience
  • Advanced knowledge of ISO9000
  • ISO14000 and ISO18000.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

