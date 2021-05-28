Project Manager at Southey Personnel Services

- Manages and implements major marine projects including administrative, fiscal, contract technical, quality and safety assurance.
- Manages the successful execution of projects in terms of contractual agreements. This includes contract administration and resolution of disputes, developing the execution schedule in conjunction with client and contractors.
- Manages project time, cost and quality.
- Determines the resources required for the project and manages the sourcing process of these.
- Accepts responsibility for all safety requirements for the project.
- Performs post project reviews
- Creating/supervising concept designs, preparing of proposals, preliminary sizing of structures, pressure vessels & systems
- Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e. conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, integration, installation and testing.
- Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements
- People Management
Desired Skills:
- knowledge of an ERP system
- MS Project or similar software (e.g. AutoCAD
- Solid works)
- Skilled in manufacturing of Air Dive and Hyperbaric Diving systems
- Field management experience
- Advanced knowledge of ISO9000
- ISO14000 and ISO18000.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric