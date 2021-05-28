Recruitment Sales Trainee

Are you a Graduate looking for an exciting new challenge in a fast-paced recruitment sales environment? Were looking for a dedicated graduate to join our team as a Trainee Recruiter, whereby you will receive the support, coaching and training needed to advance your career as a recruiter.

Duties Include:

Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle

Matching and placing candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met

Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates

Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills

Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates

Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements

Pre-screen and interview candidates through competency-based questioning techniques

Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients

Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, business strategy, department background, job descriptions, and expectation-setting

Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in the full recruitment lifecycle

Cold Calling to generate new business

Conducting business development to grow existing client base

Market and industry research and due-diligenceYou will be working within a target driven environment, where you will earn a basic salary and commission

About The Employer:

You need to be bright, articulate, presentable and have excellent Microsoft Office skills. Most importantly of all, you must be naturally outgoing, sociable, and confident. You will be working within a target driven environment, where you will earn a basic salary and commission.Educational & Experience Requirements:

Related bachelors degree

1-2 years working experience in a sales environment

PC literate in Windows environment

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong problem-solving abilities

