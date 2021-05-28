Recruitment Sales Trainee

May 28, 2021

Are you a Graduate looking for an exciting new challenge in a fast-paced recruitment sales environment? Were looking for a dedicated graduate to join our team as a Trainee Recruiter, whereby you will receive the support, coaching and training needed to advance your career as a recruiter.

Duties Include:

  • Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle
  • Matching and placing candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met
  • Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates
  • Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills
  • Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates
  • Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements
  • Pre-screen and interview candidates through competency-based questioning techniques
  • Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients
  • Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, business strategy, department background, job descriptions, and expectation-setting
  • Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in the full recruitment lifecycle
  • Cold Calling to generate new business
  • Conducting business development to grow existing client base

Market and industry research and due-diligenceYou will be working within a target driven environment, where you will earn a basic salary and commission

About The Employer:

You need to be bright, articulate, presentable and have excellent Microsoft Office skills. Most importantly of all, you must be naturally outgoing, sociable, and confident. You will be working within a target driven environment, where you will earn a basic salary and commission.Educational & Experience Requirements:

  • Related bachelors degree
  • 1-2 years working experience in a sales environment
  • PC literate in Windows environment
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Strong problem-solving abilities

