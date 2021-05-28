Reinsurance Controller

May 28, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

  • Financial performance reporting
    • Financial reports for the fronting, inter group/inter SBU transactions.
    • Compiling of Financial Performance Reports for Stakeholders.
    • FSB Reporting
    • External audit reporting
  • Review and approve technical accounts and payments to ensure the completeness of transactions to RI brokers/reinsurers.
  • Assisting with the implementation of IFRS and Reinsurance Optimization Projects.
  • Validation and control function of monthly reconciliations.
  • Verify variances of underwriting results against budgets.
  • Management of Reinsurance Contracts

Qualifications and Experience

  • Matric
  • Accounting or Reinsurance Qualification (minimum 3-year degree).
  • Minimum of 3-5 years in similar financial role

Skills and knowledge

  • Reinsurance knowledge – understanding reinsurance terminology and interpretation of contracts.
  • Financial management.
  • Proven business acumen and experience.
  • Success in working with cross-functional groups both internal and external to the organization.
  • Excellent communication both verbal and written
  • MS Office with advanced Excel skills
  • Credit control and reconciliation experience
  • Processing of financial transactions up to balance sheet

Competencies

  • Drives results
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Leading and supervising
  • Collaborates
  • Client focus
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Strategic decision making
  • Analytical thinking
  • Business acumen
  • Data analysis
  • Emotional intelligence
  • Critical thinking
  • Curiosity with creativity
  • Strategic mindset

