Reinsurance Controller

Key Responsibilities:
- Financial performance reporting
- Financial reports for the fronting, inter group/inter SBU transactions.
- Compiling of Financial Performance Reports for Stakeholders.
- FSB Reporting
- External audit reporting
- Review and approve technical accounts and payments to ensure the completeness of transactions to RI brokers/reinsurers.
- Assisting with the implementation of IFRS and Reinsurance Optimization Projects.
- Validation and control function of monthly reconciliations.
- Verify variances of underwriting results against budgets.
- Management of Reinsurance Contracts
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric
- Accounting or Reinsurance Qualification (minimum 3-year degree).
- Minimum of 3-5 years in similar financial role
Skills and knowledge
- Reinsurance knowledge – understanding reinsurance terminology and interpretation of contracts.
- Financial management.
- Proven business acumen and experience.
- Success in working with cross-functional groups both internal and external to the organization.
- Excellent communication both verbal and written
- MS Office with advanced Excel skills
- Credit control and reconciliation experience
- Processing of financial transactions up to balance sheet
Competencies
- Drives results
- Deciding and initiating action
- Leading and supervising
- Collaborates
- Client focus
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Cultivates innovation
- Strategic decision making
- Analytical thinking
- Business acumen
- Data analysis
- Emotional intelligence
- Critical thinking
- Curiosity with creativity
- Strategic mindset