Research Nurse (Wits RHI)

A Research Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

Conducting day-to-day research-related activities including collection of blood and mucosal specimens, HIV counseling and testing, administration of infusions and subcutaneous injections, participant recruitment, data collection, capturing and quality assurance

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Community sensitization on HIV prevention research activities

Screening participants for study eligibility

Conduct an informed consent process with participants

Data collection from participants through structured interviews

Abstraction of data from participant medical records

Storage and archiving of data according to SOPs (electronic and hard copy data)

Adherence to study protocols, GCP, and local requirements for the ethical conduct of research in human participants

Support the team with any other research-related activities

Conduct HIV counseling and testing

Instruct and assist patients on self-collection of HPV specimens

Refer patients for further care as needed

Provide SRH and PHC care as needed

Required minimum education and training

Professional nursing degree (or equivalent)

BLS and ACLS will be advantageous

GCP will be advantageous

Professional body registration

South African Nursing Council (SANCA)

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Certification in good clinical practice

Experience in a research environment

Sound technical knowledge of nursing care particularly sexual and reproductive health for women

An ordered and systematic approach to tasks with strict compliance to protocols

Tactful, respectful and maintain confidentiality

Communications and Relationships

Liaise effectively with peers, Study coordinators, Senior management team, support staff as well as with collaborators, NGOs, DOH, and academic institutions

This list is not exhaustive

Physical and/or special skills

Efficient at drawing blood and running IV Infusions

Demands of the job

Local travel and working overtime/over weekends may be required from time to time

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Required minimum work experience

Experience working as a Research Nurse

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 04 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

