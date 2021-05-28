Research Nurse (Wits RHI)

A Research Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- Conducting day-to-day research-related activities including collection of blood and mucosal specimens, HIV counseling and testing, administration of infusions and subcutaneous injections, participant recruitment, data collection, capturing and quality assurance
Location
- Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg
Key performance areas
- Community sensitization on HIV prevention research activities
- Screening participants for study eligibility
- Conduct an informed consent process with participants
- Data collection from participants through structured interviews
- Abstraction of data from participant medical records
- Storage and archiving of data according to SOPs (electronic and hard copy data)
- Adherence to study protocols, GCP, and local requirements for the ethical conduct of research in human participants
- Support the team with any other research-related activities
- Conduct HIV counseling and testing
- Instruct and assist patients on self-collection of HPV specimens
- Refer patients for further care as needed
- Provide SRH and PHC care as needed
Required minimum education and training
- Professional nursing degree (or equivalent)
- BLS and ACLS will be advantageous
- GCP will be advantageous
Professional body registration
- South African Nursing Council (SANCA)
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Certification in good clinical practice
- Experience in a research environment
- Sound technical knowledge of nursing care particularly sexual and reproductive health for women
- An ordered and systematic approach to tasks with strict compliance to protocols
- Tactful, respectful and maintain confidentiality
Communications and Relationships
- Liaise effectively with peers, Study coordinators, Senior management team, support staff as well as with collaborators, NGOs, DOH, and academic institutions
- This list is not exhaustive
Physical and/or special skills
- Efficient at drawing blood and running IV Infusions
Demands of the job
- Local travel and working overtime/over weekends may be required from time to time
- Able to work in a highly pressurized environment
Required minimum work experience
- Experience working as a Research Nurse
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 04 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund