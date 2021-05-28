Resource Manager -Technology at Massmart

The Resource Manager – Technology role supports the Project Management Office by matching supply and demand for project resources. The role focuses on efficient utilization of the organization’s highly valued and limited IT skills. The Resource Manager – Technology continually validates the availability of resources for current project work, measuring and reporting variance from the pre-published project plans and allocations. Actuals reporting are reconciled against estimates and allocations in order to visualize project progress through the lens of resource costs. Success are measured by the ability to accurately forecast future capacity for project work.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Formulate resource management processes:

Formulate all resource management processes including templates, tools and reports to effectively manage resource capacity and utilization for all projects executed as part of the Group IT PMO project backlog.

Resource management strategy, planning, execution, monitoring and reporting:

Define the Resource Management Strategy in collaboration with PMO Leadership

Calculate resource capacity in order to determine the availability of resources at the skill set and team level, and help facilitate decisions to hire resources, maybe even defer, approve, or even cancel some projects.

Facilitate Resource planning in collaboration with relevant line managers for projects

Assign people to projects based on their skills, previous experience, availability, or project budget.

Capacity planning. Resource manager needs to make sure that their organization’s resources have enough capacity to deliver upcoming projects.

Forecast and report on resourcing for planned and existing projects.

Reconcile differences in allocation, assignment, and actuals information.

Attend at various PMO meetings, along with administrative support for recordkeeping and follow-up with both attendees and non-attendees.

Inform the Demand Management process via the Impact Assessment Forum of current project resource utilization and availability, advising business on utilization/Project margins/Pyramid structure before accepting to fulfil additional demand.

Supporting project managers in ongoing resource management efforts. A project manager is often the first person to spot problems: employee overutilization, uneven workload, or overtime. A resource manager can step in and help PMs by reallocating resources, adjusting goals or requirements, or assigning new people to the team.

Assist with hiring new employees. Knowing the requirements of each project, an RM is often the best person to hire people with project-appropriate qualifications.

Ensuring the timely entry and updating of data by project team members.

Validate project cost and resource reporting before alerting project managers and sponsors of its availability.

Calculate and Manage Resource Cost Variance:

Calculate, manage and report on the variance between the forecasted budget for resources and the actual budget.

Analyse trends

Calculate and Manage Resource Effort Variance:

Calculate, manage and report on the difference between forecasted hours worked and actual hours worked in order to monitor:

Quality of estimations

Types of tasks typically taking longer than planned

Types of tasks typically taking less time than planned

Utilize the insights to adjust planning metrics

Calculate and Manage Productive Time:

Set targets for productive time of project work in order to identify teams who have low levels of productivity in order to review their targets and working environment.

Identify possible unreasonable targets set.

Identify teams with productive time of over 100% as this could be a sign of data inaccuracy or highlight the need for a better understanding of how productivity reporting.

Adjust planning based on findings.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree an advantage

3-5 years resource management or project management experience in a software solutions industry

Proficiency in MS Office applications including Microsoft excel

Salesforce/Financial Force experience a plus

Assertive conflict-resolution and problem-solving skills

Clear and concise communication in both written and verbal form

Highly detail oriented and able to work autonomously

Ability to manage multiple tasks and tight deadlines with confidence and ease

Ability to prioritize and organize workload across multiple groups

Specific knowledge of Excel and various project and portfolio management platform(s) required

Strong understanding of project and portfolio management techniques.

Familiarity with the functioning of a PMO and steering committee

Experience required for this position:

Computer knowledge.

Analytical thinking.

Problem-solving skills.

Communication skills.

Writing skills.

Knowledge of applications and interactions.

Experience with Service Management concepts.

Aptitude for logical thinking and problem solving with high customer service orientation

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities and work well under pressure with attention to detail.

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal supervision and within teams if so required.

Excellent analytical problem-solving skill.

Effective verbal, written, presentation, and listening communication skills.

Time management skills, to be punctual for client interactions.

Effective experience in Management of people.

Competencies and Skills:

Strong customer service orientation

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Exemplify Adaptability

Good written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills

Ability to conduct research into project and portfolio management issues and products as required

Critical Judgment & Decision Making

Ability to Inspire & Energize

Culture Champion

Diversity & Inclusion

Teamwork & Collaboration

Ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language.

Highly self-motivated and directed.

Keen attention to detail.

Team-oriented and skilled in working within a collaborative environment

Strategic & Total Company Perspective

Optimize Global & Company Capabilities

Build Reputation & Promote Social Responsibility

Building & Developing Talent

Fostering & Leveraging Internal & External Relationships

Advanced understanding of retail system functionality and generally accepted processes followed.

Advanced business level operational understanding in IT, Operations, Governance and process management.

Desired Skills:

Resource Management

Project Management

Software Solutions

Salesforce

Financial Force

Resource Cost Variance

Resource Effort Variance

Resource management strategy

Project Management Office

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

