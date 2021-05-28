SAGE300 People Consultant at 4Sight Holdings

The purpose of this position is to implement, develop and support Sage 300 People solutions.

QUALIFICATIONS

Sage 300 People Certification

Other Technical Certifications are recommended but not compulsory

MS SQL

Operating Systems

Development etc.

EXPERIENCE

Know and specialise in Sage 300 People

Implementation experience with various industries and have knowledge of time-tested methodologies and business practices that will ensure successful implementation

Experience of managing accounts and relationships for multiple clients and have a good understanding of what it takes to maintain and develop the most productive relationships

Have exposure to various industries to be able to quickly understand the client, their products and their challenges in their industry

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General:

Build and maintain sustainable client relationships with Sage 300 People clients

To provide internal training and support regarding the Sage 300 People product

Billing a client for the work done at the rate as determined by the company

Work can be done at the client or remotely. This may include the travel time to and from a client

Work at the set productivity as per budget schedule

Quality monitored through net promoter scores (NPS) and requested and agreed write backs on time

Time captured and delivery notes submitted on time

Traveling to any of the Sage 300 People clients or prospects anywhere in South Africa, Africa or the rest of the world may be required.

Ability to deliver on time on budget and expected quality

It is expected of each consultant to contribute to innovation for its business unit and can consist of the following:

Any methods to improve efficiencies in the delivery of quality work to the client.

New solutions which will add benefit the existing client base and new clients.

Technical solutions and improvements

Business Unit Specific/Individual Specific:

IMPLEMENTER (PRIMARY ROLE):

As implementer the Sage 300 People: Functional Consultant needs to:

Interact with end users of the company to gather requirements, understand the business and functional requirements of the client

Facilitate workshops to establish the business and functional requirements

Design the Sage 300 People architecture and solution, complete a gap analysis to establish the functional areas which Sage 300 People cannot handle as standard and map the requirements to the capabilities of the Sage 300 People system in order to configure the Sage ERP X and its third party modules to meet the client’s requirements and to deliver high quality, scalable and extendable solution to the client

Understand the Sage 300 People modules to be implemented and know how to setup and configure the system so that the Sage 300 People functions and processes will generate the data output for business as required following the mapping of the business and functional requirements

Consideration of the client’s migration and implementation plans that address both tactical and strategic needs of the clients

Write client specific training material (where required) to ensure the required skills transfer

Present Sage 300 People training to the users of the system and verify that the system is usable, performing according to the requirement specifics and that the business flow is complete and correct as a whole

Transfer knowledge on Sage 300 People to the client.

Desired Skills:

SAGE300People

Consultancy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position