Sales Agent

Has our current economic situation put you out of work? We have the solution for you create your own income and be in control of your 2021

Basic, + Commission and Incentives

Join our team in Pinetown today all you need to do is Send your CV, MATRIC AND ID to-

[Email Address Removed] Or Contact us on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

team player

Target driven

About The Employer:

Since 1994, we believe in taking action to progress the nation. We know that delivering on what we promise will drive us forward. The over 3 million people we cover, protect and assist are our family. And what do you do for your family?

Everything to the best of your ability. We make our benefits, premiums, cover and service better – all Unlimiting your life.

