Sales Floor Manager

Listed Group in the Retail Industry requires talented candidate to join their team of professionals.
My client is looking to hire top talent who will become 2 IC to the manager of the large store.
Having outstanding people in the team can help company to sell more products, be more efficient, and most importantly, serve customers better!
The successful candidate should have attitude, enthusiasm, and energy to assist the company in a highly competitive environment.
The candidate should be highly computer literate with advanced Excel working knowledge, understanding and previous experience in sales results analysis, and be able to come up with action plan to deliver results
The successful candidate should have:
- University degree / Diploma with a concentration in marketing, promotions, advertising, sales, retail, supply chain or business administration
- Over 5 years of retail industry sales experience in a leadership/,amagement position
- Familiarity with office software
- Management / leadership skills and abilities (previous experience in leading a sales team will be highly advantageous!)
The top skills that will assist you in being hired:
- Willing and eager to learn
- Patient
- Comfortable with people
- Leadership
- Competitive
- Team-oriented
- Emphatic
- Can-do attitude!
- High emotional intelligence
- Passion for the brand and its products
Main Duties:
- Staff management and responsibilities
- Determining sales targets
- Skills development
- Chair staff meeting
- Performance review and assessments
- Operational performance reporting
- Health and safety assessments
- Customer relations
- Basic HR Duties.
- Stock management
- Sales targets and Branch performance
- Managing showroom appearance
- Sales couching
- Product training
This position will start as a 3-months contract and will become permanent status on successful completion of 3-months contract.
The company benefits – med aid, pension, 13th check and profit share, will commence once the position becomes permanent.
Join this company and see your career grow!
