SALES SERVICE ADMINISTRATOR at Headhunters

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric / N3 educational qualification.
- Completion of Marketing / Sales training would be advantageous.
- At least two years general administrative, sales support, or customer services experience in preferably the printing industry.
- A high level of numeracy.
- Good writing skills.
- Good level of Computer Literacy, preferably in MS Word, Excel, Outlook.
- Excellent co-ordination and administrative abilities.
- The ability to work according to strict deadlines on a continuous basis.
- A strong customer service orientation.
- Superior interpersonal and communication skills.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- The Sales Service Administrator reports directly to one or more Sales Representatives, to provide administrative and liaison support services to ensure continuous efficiency to the relevant customers.
- Actively participate in finding solutions to client needs.
- Manage the ordering processes.
- Proactively execute order responsibilities.
- Efficiently handle the administration of the sales and ordering processes.