SALES SERVICE ADMINISTRATOR at Headhunters

May 28, 2021

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric / N3 educational qualification.
  • Completion of Marketing / Sales training would be advantageous.
  • At least two years general administrative, sales support, or customer services experience in preferably the printing industry.
  • A high level of numeracy.
  • Good writing skills.
  • Good level of Computer Literacy, preferably in MS Word, Excel, Outlook.
  • Excellent co-ordination and administrative abilities.
  • The ability to work according to strict deadlines on a continuous basis.
  • A strong customer service orientation.
  • Superior interpersonal and communication skills.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • The Sales Service Administrator reports directly to one or more Sales Representatives, to provide administrative and liaison support services to ensure continuous efficiency to the relevant customers.
  • Actively participate in finding solutions to client needs.
  • Manage the ordering processes.
  • Proactively execute order responsibilities.
  • Efficiently handle the administration of the sales and ordering processes.

