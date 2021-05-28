SAP Testers (6 Months)

May 28, 2021

Description:

Our client requires additional capacity for the different workstreams of testing. These include, Warehouse Management, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Order Management, Procurement Processes, Plant Maintenance, HR and Manufacturing.

Requirements:

  • ERP Testing experience (SAP or D365F&O)
  • Experience in Creating test cases based on business scenarios
  • Experience on working in DEVOPs testing tool, Extracting Data for Test Reporting, and setting up test automation (E.g., RSAT) Advantageous
  • Executing test cases and logging defect
  • Areas of expertise required include: Warehouse Management, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Order Management, Procurement Processes, Plant Maintenance, HR and Manufacturing

