SAP Testers (6 Months)

Description:

Our client requires additional capacity for the different workstreams of testing. These include, Warehouse Management, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Order Management, Procurement Processes, Plant Maintenance, HR and Manufacturing.

Requirements:

ERP Testing experience (SAP or D365F&O)

Experience in Creating test cases based on business scenarios

Experience on working in DEVOPs testing tool, Extracting Data for Test Reporting, and setting up test automation (E.g., RSAT) Advantageous

Executing test cases and logging defect

Areas of expertise required include: Warehouse Management, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Order Management, Procurement Processes, Plant Maintenance, HR and Manufacturing

