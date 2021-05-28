SAP Testers (6 Months)

Description:
Our client requires additional capacity for the different workstreams of testing. These include, Warehouse Management, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Order Management, Procurement Processes, Plant Maintenance, HR and Manufacturing.
Requirements:
- ERP Testing experience (SAP or D365F&O)
- Experience in Creating test cases based on business scenarios
- Experience on working in DEVOPs testing tool, Extracting Data for Test Reporting, and setting up test automation (E.g., RSAT) Advantageous
- Executing test cases and logging defect
- Areas of expertise required include: Warehouse Management, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Order Management, Procurement Processes, Plant Maintenance, HR and Manufacturing