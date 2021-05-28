Security Engineer (CH629) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for an IT Security Engineer to join their growing team. The ideal candidate is passionate about Information Security and will be responsible to assist the IT Security team with all operational activities relating to information and technology security in compliance with the organisations policies and standards to ensure information assets and technologies are adequately protected.
Due to the continuous evolving nature of Cyber Security threats, this team spends a significant amount of time doing the following:
- research and select new security technologies/principles to effectively mitigate the new and evolving risks.
- implement the new technologies or select and manage an appropriate vendor to implement and administer the process.
- consider new developments in the detection and prevention landscape in order to implement more proactive measures to improve the organisations security posture.
We are looking for an individual with a passion for IT Security, and a solid understanding of the various security threats (internal and external).
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Perform daily security operation activities
- Develop Information Security plans and policies
- Implement Protections
- Test for vulnerabilities and present findings
- Monitor & Investigate for security breaches
- Work with software development teams to proactively assess risk, address security issues and provide policy guidance
- Drive continuous improvement of response capabilities through automation and critical thinking
- Recommend security enhancements to management
- A strong understanding of endpoint security solutions which includes file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention
- Automate and integrate security tools and activities
- Examine and operationalize new adversary detection methods
- Manage firewalls, web application firewalls and network security.
- Pro-actively engage with all levels of staff to advise/inform about IT Security (Consult on Information Security to the business).
- Reporting on the health of the security environment
- Handle any security related incidents and co-ordinate with the various other teams and suppliers
Qualifications and Experience
QUALIFICATIONS
- Security or related
- At least 5 years experience in an IT Security environment/team
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
- Professional experience in security system administration role supporting multiple platforms and applications
- Direct experience with anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering
- Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods
- Experience designing secure networks, systems and application architectures
- Knowledge of disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods
- Experience planning, researching and developing security policies, standards and procedures
- Resource and Supplier Management
Technical and Behavioral Competencies
TECHNICAL
Essential Competencies:
- Endpoint Security Management
- Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) Management
- Firewall Configuration & Management
- Internet Content Gateway Configuration & Management
- VPN Management
- Implementation and management of network access control
- Setup, configuration and management of a corporate
- Excellent knowledge of data security concepts and principles.
Advantageous Competencies:
- Email Administration
- MS Exchange Server
- Mail Relay Services
- EAS (Email Archiving Solution)
- Office365
- CASB and/or Cloud Security
- Networking background
- MS Active Directory (Domains) & DNS exposure
- Certificate Management
- Experience and understanding of relevant legal and regulatory requirements, such as SOX and PCI; familiarity with regulatory frameworks (e.g., ISO, NIST).
- Strong understanding of enterprise, network, system and application-level security issues
- IT Security architecture
BEHAVIOURAL:
- A high level of ownership
- Highest level of Integrity, diplomacy and professionalism
- Reliable and trustworthy
- Sound organisational skills
- Analytical and pragmatic in approach
- Strong ability to multi-task
- Communication skills and confidence
- Ability to interact, negotiate, persuade and influence at various levels of the organisation
- Ability to investigate malware, targeted attacks, intrusion attempts and vulnerabilities
General:
