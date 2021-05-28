Security Engineer (CH629) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for an IT Security Engineer to join their growing team. The ideal candidate is passionate about Information Security and will be responsible to assist the IT Security team with all operational activities relating to information and technology security in compliance with the organisations policies and standards to ensure information assets and technologies are adequately protected.

Due to the continuous evolving nature of Cyber Security threats, this team spends a significant amount of time doing the following:

research and select new security technologies/principles to effectively mitigate the new and evolving risks.

implement the new technologies or select and manage an appropriate vendor to implement and administer the process.

consider new developments in the detection and prevention landscape in order to implement more proactive measures to improve the organisations security posture.

We are looking for an individual with a passion for IT Security, and a solid understanding of the various security threats (internal and external).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Perform daily security operation activities

Develop Information Security plans and policies

Implement Protections

Test for vulnerabilities and present findings

Monitor & Investigate for security breaches

Work with software development teams to proactively assess risk, address security issues and provide policy guidance

Drive continuous improvement of response capabilities through automation and critical thinking

Recommend security enhancements to management

A strong understanding of endpoint security solutions which includes file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention

Automate and integrate security tools and activities

Examine and operationalize new adversary detection methods

Manage firewalls, web application firewalls and network security.

Pro-actively engage with all levels of staff to advise/inform about IT Security (Consult on Information Security to the business).

Reporting on the health of the security environment

Handle any security related incidents and co-ordinate with the various other teams and suppliers

Qualifications and Experience

QUALIFICATIONS

Security or related

At least 5 years experience in an IT Security environment/team

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

Professional experience in security system administration role supporting multiple platforms and applications

Direct experience with anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering

Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods

Experience designing secure networks, systems and application architectures

Knowledge of disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods

Experience planning, researching and developing security policies, standards and procedures

Resource and Supplier Management

Technical and Behavioral Competencies

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies:

Endpoint Security Management

Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) Management

Firewall Configuration & Management

Internet Content Gateway Configuration & Management

VPN Management

Implementation and management of network access control

Setup, configuration and management of a corporate

Excellent knowledge of data security concepts and principles.

Advantageous Competencies:

Email Administration MS Exchange Server Mail Relay Services EAS (Email Archiving Solution) Office365

CASB and/or Cloud Security

Networking background

MS Active Directory (Domains) & DNS exposure

Certificate Management

Experience and understanding of relevant legal and regulatory requirements, such as SOX and PCI; familiarity with regulatory frameworks (e.g., ISO, NIST).

Strong understanding of enterprise, network, system and application-level security issues

IT Security architecture

BEHAVIOURAL:

A high level of ownership

Highest level of Integrity, diplomacy and professionalism

Reliable and trustworthy

Sound organisational skills

Analytical and pragmatic in approach

Strong ability to multi-task

Communication skills and confidence

Ability to interact, negotiate, persuade and influence at various levels of the organisation

Ability to investigate malware, targeted attacks, intrusion attempts and vulnerabilities

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

