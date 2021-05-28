Senior Administrative Assistant (12 Months Contrac

May 28, 2021

Senior Administrative Assistant (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Diary management and correspondences

  • Screen appointments before scheduling them in a professional and courteous manner
  • Reschedule appointments using discretion when a urgent or important meetings take precedence
  • Respond to queries (verbal or electronic)

Events and meetings management

  • Arrange and coordinate meetings, workshop, seminars and other similar events(as an when required)
  • Notify relevant people of events scheduled by the Chief Directorate
  • Notify people of changes to appointments or meetings diplomatically

Document and information management

  • Capture and file all incoming and outgoing documents and information into manageable and retrievable systems (electronically and manually)
  • Retain confidential records securely

Documents compilation and formatting

  • Draft, edit and format documents including schedules, graphs, presentations, etc. using appropriate computer software
  • Maintain templates of standard

Office management

  • Ensure that office equipment for Chief Directorate is operational and notify the appropriate person timeously when something is not working
  • Maintain an inventory of office equipments for the Chief Directorate and liaise with necessary personnel for maintenance and replacements

Monitoring and reporting

  • Expenditure monitoring for the Chief Directorate
  • Chief Directorate performance and reports

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.
  • A registered three years National Diploma or Degree.

