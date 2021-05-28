Senior Administrative Assistant (12 Months Contrac

Senior Administrative Assistant (12 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
Diary management and correspondences
- Screen appointments before scheduling them in a professional and courteous manner
- Reschedule appointments using discretion when a urgent or important meetings take precedence
- Respond to queries (verbal or electronic)
Events and meetings management
- Arrange and coordinate meetings, workshop, seminars and other similar events(as an when required)
- Notify relevant people of events scheduled by the Chief Directorate
- Notify people of changes to appointments or meetings diplomatically
Document and information management
- Capture and file all incoming and outgoing documents and information into manageable and retrievable systems (electronically and manually)
- Retain confidential records securely
Documents compilation and formatting
- Draft, edit and format documents including schedules, graphs, presentations, etc. using appropriate computer software
- Maintain templates of standard
Office management
- Ensure that office equipment for Chief Directorate is operational and notify the appropriate person timeously when something is not working
- Maintain an inventory of office equipments for the Chief Directorate and liaise with necessary personnel for maintenance and replacements
Monitoring and reporting
- Expenditure monitoring for the Chief Directorate
- Chief Directorate performance and reports
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.
- A registered three years National Diploma or Degree.