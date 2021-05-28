Senior BI Developer

Description:

The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.

Requirements:

University bachelors degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.

ITIL Foundation certification

Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

Understanding of Project Management concepts.

Specialized presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

Understanding of MSF and MOF.

Microsoft Data related certifications.

Required:

Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.

Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.

A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

3 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.

2 4 years experience in Database administration.

A passion for the industry and be willing to do selfstudy.

Experience in application design, development and performance tuning

Fluent in English (speak / read / write)

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI

Ability to create advanced data models using computerized tools.

Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.

Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerized tools.

Functional:

SSSIS

Building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005

Database design

Database administration

Understanding of writing SQL statements

SSAS and MDX

Data Warehousing Design and Build

Microsoft office package

SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting

SharePoint PerformancePoint and PowerPivot (advantageous)

