Senior BI Developer

Description:
The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.
Requirements:
- University bachelors degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
- ITIL Foundation certification
- Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.
- Understanding of Project Management concepts.
- Specialized presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience
- Understanding of MSF and MOF.
- Microsoft Data related certifications.
Required:
- Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
- Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
- A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
- 3 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
- 2 4 years experience in Database administration.
- A passion for the industry and be willing to do selfstudy.
- Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
- Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
- Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
- Ability to create advanced data models using computerized tools.
- Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
- Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerized tools.
Functional:
- SSSIS
- Building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005
- Database design
- Database administration
- Understanding of writing SQL statements
- SSAS and MDX
- Data Warehousing Design and Build
- Microsoft office package
- SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting
- SharePoint PerformancePoint and PowerPivot (advantageous)
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful