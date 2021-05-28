Senior BI Developer

May 28, 2021

Description:

The role of a Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.

Requirements:

  • University bachelors degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
  • ITIL Foundation certification
  • Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.
  • Understanding of Project Management concepts.
  • Specialized presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience
  • Understanding of MSF and MOF.
  • Microsoft Data related certifications.

Required:

  • Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
  • A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
  • 3 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
  • 2 4 years experience in Database administration.
  • A passion for the industry and be willing to do selfstudy.
  • Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
  • Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
  • Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Ability to create advanced data models using computerized tools.
  • Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
  • Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerized tools.

Functional:

  • SSSIS
  • Building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005
  • Database design
  • Database administration
  • Understanding of writing SQL statements
  • SSAS and MDX
  • Data Warehousing Design and Build
  • Microsoft office package
  • SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting
  • SharePoint PerformancePoint and PowerPivot (advantageous)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position