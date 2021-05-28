Senior Full Stack Developer

May 28, 2021

The candidate must have settled on making a career from software development.
Mean hands-on code development.
Not a software development house,there wil be no “climb the corporate ladder”
The candidate is content to be designing and delivering software solutions for a living.

  • The candidate must be passionate about software development.
  • The candidate must be able to fit into the (currently) non-diverse structure and culture and willing to commit to long-term service.

Responsibilities

  • , high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code
  • Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality
  • Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure project meets business objectives and compliance standards.
  • Support, test, and deployment of new products and features.
  • Participate in code reviews

Desired Skills:

  • Mysql
  • C#
  • ASP.Net Core
  • Azure
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • UI
  • UX

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

