Senior Full Stack Developer

The candidate must have settled on making a career from software development.
Mean hands-on code development.
Not a software development house,there wil be no “climb the corporate ladder”
The candidate is content to be designing and delivering software solutions for a living.
- The candidate must be passionate about software development.
- The candidate must be able to fit into the (currently) non-diverse structure and culture and willing to commit to long-term service.
Responsibilities
- , high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code
- Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality
- Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure project meets business objectives and compliance standards.
- Support, test, and deployment of new products and features.
- Participate in code reviews
Desired Skills:
- Mysql
- C#
- ASP.Net Core
- Azure
- Agile
- Scrum
- UI
- UX
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours