Senior Full Stack Developer

The candidate must have settled on making a career from software development.

Mean hands-on code development.

Not a software development house,there wil be no “climb the corporate ladder”

The candidate is content to be designing and delivering software solutions for a living.

The candidate must be passionate about software development.

The candidate must be able to fit into the (currently) non-diverse structure and culture and willing to commit to long-term service.

Responsibilities

, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality

Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure project meets business objectives and compliance standards.

Support, test, and deployment of new products and features.

Participate in code reviews

Desired Skills:

Mysql

C#

ASP.Net Core

Azure

Agile

Scrum

UI

UX

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

