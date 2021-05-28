Senior Full Stack Developer (JavaScript, React) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic global media technology company based in Cape Town is currently looking for an experience Senior Full Stack Developer with experience in JavaScript, ReactJS, Angular and web application development to join their growing team. So, if you have a great attitude, solid technical skills and experience and want to be part of a world class team, then this role is for you!DUTIES:

Contribute to the entire development process – design, develop, test, and ship quality features

Work across the platforms technology stacks

Contribute to the continuous improvement of our standards, processes, codebase and quality

Contribute to the technical and product roadmap

Resolve production issues, when needed

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 6 years experience in web application development

Minimum of 4 years experience working with a modern JavaScript framework (React,

Angular or Vue), with ReactJS being an advantage (their primary language going forward)

Excellent problem-solving skills that combine technical and non-technical aspects

Excellent understanding of fundamental software development concepts and design patterns

Numeracy and literacy skills

Be fluent in English

Advantageous Skills

Experience with Reactive Native (for mobile app dev)

Experience with back-end web applications, with Node.js

Experience with database queries, with MongoDB

Experience with REST APIs

Experience with AngularJS (their legacy language)

Experience with machine learning

University degree in a relevant field of study is an advantage

