Senior Full Stack Developer (JavaScript, React) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic global media technology company based in Cape Town is currently looking for an experience Senior Full Stack Developer with experience in JavaScript, ReactJS, Angular and web application development to join their growing team. So, if you have a great attitude, solid technical skills and experience and want to be part of a world class team, then this role is for you!DUTIES:
- Contribute to the entire development process – design, develop, test, and ship quality features
- Work across the platforms technology stacks
- Contribute to the continuous improvement of our standards, processes, codebase and quality
- Contribute to the technical and product roadmap
- Resolve production issues, when needed
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 6 years experience in web application development
- Minimum of 4 years experience working with a modern JavaScript framework (React,
- Angular or Vue), with ReactJS being an advantage (their primary language going forward)
- Excellent problem-solving skills that combine technical and non-technical aspects
- Excellent understanding of fundamental software development concepts and design patterns
- Numeracy and literacy skills
- Be fluent in English
Advantageous Skills
- Experience with Reactive Native (for mobile app dev)
- Experience with back-end web applications, with Node.js
- Experience with database queries, with MongoDB
- Experience with REST APIs
- Experience with AngularJS (their legacy language)
- Experience with machine learning
- University degree in a relevant field of study is an advantage