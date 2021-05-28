Senior Project Manager (ERP)

May 28, 2021

7 Month Contract

Senior Project Manager 3rd Party Applications:

  • Manage the delivery of a key stream of an ERP program
  • Manage vendor delivery
  • Manage project risks and issues
  • Manage a project team to ensure key deliverables are known, deadlines are clear,
  • and daily tracking is in place.
  • Manage status updates to senior management.
  • Facilitate and guide problems resolution with vendors and team
  • Oversee / Orchestrate the portfolio of 3rd Party applications with respect to the following key deliverables:

In progress 3rd Party applications:

  • Drive closure on 3rd Party apps still being functionally evaluated
  • Drive technical assessment post functional evaluation
  • Working with master scheduler to include these activities in the master plan

Integration:

  • Managing the Integration of existing 3rd Parties into D365
  • Managing updated Architectures and adherence for Security standards
  • Managing Quotes and invoices for the work to be done by the Vendor
  • Working with master scheduler to include these activities in the master plan

Assist the team with 3rd Party Apps release planning

  • Defining and managing release roadmap for the 3rd Party apps thereby de-risking Wave 2 go-live
  • Defining the application roadmap and what capability sits in what application
  • Defining overall roadmap for applications that must be used as Group standard and then defining unique applications for markets that require them
  • Working with master scheduler to include these activities in the master plan

Minimum qualification, experience andexpertise required:

  • Project Management experience on large ERP implementations
  • Integration Project Management Experience across functions and 3rd party applications
  • Management of internal, external and business project teams
  • General project management and governance experience
  • Excellent communication
  • Proficient in Microsoft Project
  • Exposure to Azure DevOps is an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position