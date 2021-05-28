Senior Project Manager (ERP)

7 Month Contract
Senior Project Manager 3rd Party Applications:
- Manage the delivery of a key stream of an ERP program
- Manage vendor delivery
- Manage project risks and issues
- Manage a project team to ensure key deliverables are known, deadlines are clear,
- and daily tracking is in place.
- Manage status updates to senior management.
- Facilitate and guide problems resolution with vendors and team
- Oversee / Orchestrate the portfolio of 3rd Party applications with respect to the following key deliverables:
In progress 3rd Party applications:
- Drive closure on 3rd Party apps still being functionally evaluated
- Drive technical assessment post functional evaluation
- Working with master scheduler to include these activities in the master plan
Integration:
- Managing the Integration of existing 3rd Parties into D365
- Managing updated Architectures and adherence for Security standards
- Managing Quotes and invoices for the work to be done by the Vendor
- Working with master scheduler to include these activities in the master plan
Assist the team with 3rd Party Apps release planning
- Defining and managing release roadmap for the 3rd Party apps thereby de-risking Wave 2 go-live
- Defining the application roadmap and what capability sits in what application
- Defining overall roadmap for applications that must be used as Group standard and then defining unique applications for markets that require them
- Working with master scheduler to include these activities in the master plan
Minimum qualification, experience andexpertise required:
- Project Management experience on large ERP implementations
- Integration Project Management Experience across functions and 3rd party applications
- Management of internal, external and business project teams
- General project management and governance experience
- Excellent communication
- Proficient in Microsoft Project
- Exposure to Azure DevOps is an advantage