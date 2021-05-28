Senior Proposals Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

Generate Technical Proposals for Diving System Sales Staff and Group sales offices.

Ensure Standard Technical Specifications are up to date and correct.

Define and generate costings for proposals.

Full circle on Tender preparation

Define technical solutions for in response to sales enquiries.

Consult with Engineering team for technical detail of existing and new products and Systems to ensure technical offer is correct.

Investigate OEM equipment technical and commercial information for new product proposals.

Acquire costs and lead times from suppliers via the procurement office, as necessary.

Acquire costs and lead times from sub-contractors while keeping close communication with Procurement and with supporting information from Engineering.

Desired Skills:

Advance command of the full MS Office package

Must have strong capability in cost analysis and cost data acquisition in ERP environment.

A proficiency on Auto CAD and other drawing software

Solid understanding of the Oil and Gas Industry and knowledge of pressure vessel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

