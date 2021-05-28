Senior Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineers that is looking for an opportunity to change your life, this is for you!

Job & Company Description:

An international market leading company is looking for mid to senior software engineers who would be interested in joining their team. Developers are expected to be competent in several platforms, technologies, and paradigms. We try to place a focus on doing interesting work while creating a friendly and peaceful environment in which to do it in.

Education:

BSc or Btech IT Related Degree

5+ years experience

Job Experience & Skills Required:

High competence in at least some of the following skill sets would be advantageous Continuous integration techniques Advanced Java, JavaFX Maven, Gradle and/or Android skills Experience in C/C++ and “Swig” technologies An understanding of ISO 18000-63 and related technologies X.509 and PKI An understanding of cross-compilation techniques and the differences between the different available architectures Extensive socket programming skills A good understanding of data structures and algorithms Golang/Kubernetes and other cloud development skills AngularJS UART and serial programming A knack for making good UX choices



If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

