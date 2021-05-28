Senior Structural Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

- Lead designers in the design of marine structures and equipment
- Good understanding/knowledge of pressure vessel design and the ASME code
- Provide structural design guidance to junior staff.
- Develop concept designs of marine equipment, structures, and complex assemblies to facilitate proposals and perform budget costings.
- Perform structural analysis such as:
- FEA (Finite Element Analysis) analyses
- Structural calculations from first principles
- Calculations as per the requirements of 3rd parties such as ABS, DNV, Lloyds etc.
- Produce SolidWorks designs, conceptual drawings and manufacturing drawings as required.
- Co-ordinate design inputs from junior and other staff
- Manage sub-contractor designs and integrate design inputs from them.
- Review and approve structural drawings.
- Read and interrogate 3rd party codes and standards (IMCA, ABS, DNV, Lloyds, AMSE) and prepare design submission reports for 3rd party review such as ABS, DNV and Lloyd’s Register and resolve technical queries and/or comments throughout the design appraisal and production/manufacturing phases of the project.
- Produce testing and validation documentation: FAT (Factory Acceptance Testing), Inspection Reports, Quality Control Plans, painting, and corrosion protection guidelines.
- Software: SolidWorks, AutoCAD, MathCAD, PVElite, MS Office, MS AX Dynamics (ERP)
- Additional skills/experience – Experience with Failure Mode, Effects & Criticality Analysis (FMECA)
Additional Skills Required:
- High level of technical competency in the fundamentals of mechanical engineering design and analysis.
- Hands-on experience in assembly and operation of marine and subsea equipment,
- Must possess a demonstrated ability to work in a team environment, under pressure, manage multiple tasks, and be goal oriented.
Desired Skills:
- experience in finite element analysis.
- experience in heavy structural plant and machine design.
- experience in Solid works modeling drawings and simulation.
- experience is steel fabrication in exotic materials.
- experience in using Staad Pro & ANSYS advantageous
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma