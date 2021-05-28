Senior Web / Mobile Developer at Ntice Search

May 28, 2021

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a Senior Web/mobile Developer to be accountable for solutions analysis and development. You will be required to design, develop and modify solutions or modules based on functional and system requirements.Duties:

  • Implement development best practices
  • Evaluate projects from a technical view
  • Provide development technical specifications / user story and tasks that are aligned with functional solution specifications from business/product requirements
  • Implement the preferred development methodology, standards and processes
  • Document all relevant development components according to the development templates
  • Develop, maintain and support existing and new .Net/Java applications (including databases)
  • Provide high quality development components in line with solution specifications
  • Interact with the testing team and provide guidance on solution deployment
  • Read, interpret and implement functional specifications into development components
  • Participate in integration testing
  • Verify quality by performing peer reviews and confirming tests
  • Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support
  • Review and implement UI prototype (user interface or report design and layout mock-ups)
  • Review product design with lead
  • Apply secure coding practices to ensure compliance
  • Participate in code walk-through and process meetings
  • Provide weekly updates on project status
  • Mentor peers in terms of technology, good practice and design
  • Commit to keep abreast of latest developments
  • Provide input to new solutions and technology should be developing or implement

Requirements:

  • Computer Sciences related degree or diploma
  • 4 – 8 years related experience
  • Full Stack developer experience
  • Experience in a high pressured, deadline driven environment
  • Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
  • .Net platform with C# experience
  • SQL database experience essential
  • Web services and JWT
  • SDLC application development, implement and post implementation review
  • Implement efforts (UAT, environment setup and end user support)
  • Sound Knowledge in creating design diagrams and application models
  • Java experience advantageous
  • AZURE experience advantageous

