Ship Wright at Southey Personnel Services

May 28, 2021

  • Read blueprints, drawings and sketches to fully grasp requirements
  • Take measurements and calculate the size and amount of material needed
  • Cut, shape and smooth lumber and other material (e.g. fiberglass) according to measurements
  • Build window frames, doors, staircases and frame buildings by using raw materials or pre-constructed items
  • Lay out floorings, roofings or drywalls ensuring they are levelled and compatible
  • Carve and assemble furniture, cabinets, shelves and other items and install them where designated
  • Inspect places and conduct repairs or maintenance
  • Carry out wood decking projects including knowledge on the different types of wood and treatments
  • Trained to operate carpentry machineries
  • Installs prefabricated wooden or plastic board panels to form closets, walls, and ceilings in vessel or rig using handtools and power tools
  • Positions panels in sequence.
  • Fastens panels to specified sidewall and floor areas and to adjacent panels to form closets and dividing walls, using power screwdriver and staple gun.
  • Lifts and positions ceiling panels in place, using hoist and nails or screws panels to roof truss.
  • Punches holes in ceiling and wall panels to facilitate installation of heating, plumbing and appliance vents.
  • Cut panel sections to required dimensions, using table saw.

Desired Skills:

  • Proven experience as carpenter
  • Hands-on experience in working with panels

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

