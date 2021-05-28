Ship Wright at Southey Personnel Services

- Read blueprints, drawings and sketches to fully grasp requirements
- Take measurements and calculate the size and amount of material needed
- Cut, shape and smooth lumber and other material (e.g. fiberglass) according to measurements
- Build window frames, doors, staircases and frame buildings by using raw materials or pre-constructed items
- Lay out floorings, roofings or drywalls ensuring they are levelled and compatible
- Carve and assemble furniture, cabinets, shelves and other items and install them where designated
- Inspect places and conduct repairs or maintenance
- Carry out wood decking projects including knowledge on the different types of wood and treatments
- Trained to operate carpentry machineries
- Installs prefabricated wooden or plastic board panels to form closets, walls, and ceilings in vessel or rig using handtools and power tools
- Positions panels in sequence.
- Fastens panels to specified sidewall and floor areas and to adjacent panels to form closets and dividing walls, using power screwdriver and staple gun.
- Lifts and positions ceiling panels in place, using hoist and nails or screws panels to roof truss.
- Punches holes in ceiling and wall panels to facilitate installation of heating, plumbing and appliance vents.
- Cut panel sections to required dimensions, using table saw.
Desired Skills:
- Proven experience as carpenter
- Hands-on experience in working with panels
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years