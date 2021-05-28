Solutions Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for defining solution architecture including non functional requirements following Enterprise architecture guidelines

Assist members of the Merchant Solutions team including BA, SA & Developers to ensure that the technical design offers a viable and customer friendly solution

To ensure alignment between the functional and technical specifications.

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

At least 3 years Payments product experience

5 years Payments product specific work experience

Proven experience in drafting technical specifications

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min:

Must have expert knowledge of:

Net Framework

C#

XML

JSON

Windows Communication Foundation

SQL

UML

Object Orientation Development

Must have knowledge of:

Card Payments Systems

Best practices for .Net programming

Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities

Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns

Web API services

Windows Server OS

Linux

UI Design

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes) Systems analysis and design Relational database technologies Dimensional modelling Financial systems and procedures UML or equivalent modelling language Technical Test Plan Design Financial systems and procedures

IT systems development processes Application development Standards and governance



Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance

Object Orientated Development environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

