Solutions Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 28, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for defining solution architecture including non functional requirements following Enterprise architecture guidelines
  • Assist members of the Merchant Solutions team including BA, SA & Developers to ensure that the technical design offers a viable and customer friendly solution
  • To ensure alignment between the functional and technical specifications.
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

  • At least 3 years Payments product experience
  • 5 years Payments product specific work experience
  • Proven experience in drafting technical specifications

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min:
Must have expert knowledge of:

  • Net Framework
  • C#
  • XML
  • JSON
  • Windows Communication Foundation
  • SQL
  • UML
  • Object Orientation Development

Must have knowledge of:

  • Card Payments Systems
  • Best practices for .Net programming
  • Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
  • Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
  • Web API services
  • Windows Server OS
  • Linux
  • UI Design

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
    • Systems analysis and design
    • Relational database technologies
    • Dimensional modelling
    • Financial systems and procedures
    • UML or equivalent modelling language
    • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
    • Application development
    • Standards and governance

Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance
  • Object Orientated Development environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Planning and Organising

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

