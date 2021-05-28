Supervisor Operational Logistics at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a Supervisor Operational Logistics at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Manage the scheduling, transportation and delivery of all material and personnel according to the needs and requirements of the shaft, stores and workshops, taking into account the logistics capability.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:Certificate: Grade 12. Diploma: Logistics / Transport Management (Required). Valid Driver’s License Code B / EB.

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:3 Years operational experience in a mining / operational environment in scheduling end user requirements for material delivery / project planning. 1 Year exposure to material delivery planning, material ordering, distribution and fleet management.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:Oversee the day to day, safe transportation of personnel and material within the responsible shaft. Ensure that all underground sub stores have sufficient inventory to support underground operations. Understand and adhere to mining, construction and engineering service expectations and goals in order to improve customer satisfaction. Support environmental compliance by managing the underground waste removal schedule and allocation of waste skips. Provide support to Engineering workshops by the ensuring a seamless flow of rotable spares and delivery of spares. Lead a team of Utility Vehicle Operators including managing their attendance, development and continuously reviewing driver performance to ensure tasks are carried out safely and effectively. Ensure Utility Liberator fleet is kept in optimal condition by undertaking regular inspections and adhering to the weekly and planned maintenance schedules. Identify any logistics process inefficiencies, proactively undertake improvement initiatives and deliver on agreed key performance indicators. Responsible for SHERQ performance, incident reporting and promoting a culture of compliance to MHSA legislation, regulations and company policies and procedures.

