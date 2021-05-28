Systems Specialist at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced systems specialist
Key Performance Areas:
- Accountable for the process control systems, calibration, electrical and instrumentation support to the entire process department.
- The candidate will participate in new capital projects as well as continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Engineering Degree, National Diploma or a qualified Electrician, Millwright or Instrumentation Technician
- Sound knowledge of PLC’s and SCADA systems. Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential.
- 5-10 years experience gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support ideally in a food and beverages environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people.
- The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems.
- This position will require standby duty and overtime when required.
- The successful candidate will be expected to be systems driven to ensure effective functionality of the plant at all times and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement.
