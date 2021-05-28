Systems Specialist at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced systems specialist

Key Performance Areas:

Accountable for the process control systems, calibration, electrical and instrumentation support to the entire process department.

The candidate will participate in new capital projects as well as continuous improvement and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the department.

Knowledge and Skills:

Engineering Degree, National Diploma or a qualified Electrician, Millwright or Instrumentation Technician

Sound knowledge of PLC’s and SCADA systems. Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential.

5-10 years experience gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support ideally in a food and beverages environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people.

The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems.

This position will require standby duty and overtime when required.

The successful candidate will be expected to be systems driven to ensure effective functionality of the plant at all times and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

