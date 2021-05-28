Talent Specialist- Assessments at Massmart

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 04 June 2021.

This position is accountable for implementing the end-to-end operations of the Assessment Centre including client query and service management, assessment scheduling, test administration, reporting, integrated feedback and data

management

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Talent Assessment Support and Enablement:

Ensures adherence to the code of professional ethics of the HPCSA and the Professional Board of Psychology by conducting psychological practice and research in accordance with the set guidelines.

Keep abreast of research trends, legislations and implement best practices to optimize practice and functional delivery. Further assist in contributing to the competitive edge through external networking and benchmarking in industry and national forums.

Support the T&L Assessment Manager in the operational running of the organization’s Assessment Centre to enable a professional and efficient practice

Support T&L Assessment Manager with all Talent Management Activities.

Assist with sourcing and developing cost-effective, on-line and valid assessment instruments, through various suppliers.

Training, coaching and guiding stakeholders around the ethical and optimal use of occupational assessments.

Support sound relationships with internal and external stakeholders and ensure stakeholder commitment and perception of value of the talent activities.

Assessments, Administration and Data Analytics:

Placing the candidate at the heart of the assessment design to ensure fairness.

Adhere to business and service provider SLA’s.

Provide swift response and resolution to psychometrics queries.

Analyzing job competencies and determining appropriate assessment batteries.

Organize, schedule and briefing candidates on assessments, providing candidates with a comprehensive understanding of the assessment process.

Administer and monitor assessment process end-end.

Record/retrieve data to be used in evaluation of assessment.

Design, track and manage the assessment tracker and analytics, ensuring tracking and scoring of raw results onto the assessments tracker is timeous and effective, while ensuring data integrity and confidentiality is maintained at all times.

Implement, generate and maintain automated records and files.

Capture and track all assessment spend and savings.

Capture, process and monitor all vendor applications and contracts.

Ensure general office administration, such as filing of reports, managing records and databases, ordering assessment tools, processing invoices.

Feedback and Interpretation of Assessment Results:

Analyze results of assessments and make informed and carefully considered recommendations based on the analysis.

Writing integrated psychometric reports.

Providing comprehensive feedback and authoritative expertise to line management on the candidates’ psychometric results.

Create and present reports & risk metrics aligned to productivity of the department, its strategic goals as well as the opportunity to improve decision making.

Create reports for functions and business to gain an understanding of their requirements and develop trends and themes. Provide assessment intelligence through talent analytics.

Mitigate risks in area of accountability, and ensure clean Audit, Risk and Compliance reports.

Learn, understand, apply, and communicate applicable laws, rules, regulations, procedures, and policies.

Storing and Safe Keeping of Results:

Ensuring the ethical use of psychometric tests including test security, confidentiality and informed consent.

Ensure full responsibility for all matters pertaining to psychometric assessments as the champion of the Psychometric function.

Ensuring that access to psychometric tests and reports is highly regulated and limited to authorized individuals.

Self-Management:

Promote and live the Massmart Values and Competencies.

Professional conduct that is in line with Massmart’s Code of Ethics.

Commit to driving a high performance and learning culture.

Take ownership, initiative and accountability for work priorities and responsibilities.

Ensure all work tasks and deadlines are executed timeously and above standard.

Identify and apply sound, fact-based problem solving techniques and criteria in setting priorities and making ethical decision-making and recommendations.

Consistently set challenging goals, upskill your knowledge/abilities/skillset, and seek out growth opportunities and exposure to accelerate your career development and self-awareness.

Adapt and learn to changing and competing work demands and environments by remaining agile, innovative and resilient.

Promote, engage and embrace the value of culture, diversity and inclusion in all work aspects of individuals, teams, business units and the organization.

Promote and embraces a culture of recognition of others.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Postgraduate degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology with minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Human Resources/Assessment Centre or related field.

Registration with Health Professional Council of South Africa as Psychometrist, Psychologist registration is advantageous.

Proven experience in working in an Assessment Center and Report

Writing (within the retail industry preferred).

Strong ethical integrity and compliance.

Advanced in MS Excel and Proficient in MS Office (i.e. Outlook, PowerPoint, Word).

Understanding and knowledge of SA legislation, HPCSA regulations and respective HR policies, procedures and processes.

Competencies and Skills:

Live the Massmart Values and Competencies.

Strong ethical integrity and compliance, especially when dealing with highly confidential information/data.

Ability to Influence: Ability to lead, sometime without direct authority, but rather an earned currency which comes about through business savvy, servant leadership, and value creation.

Comfort with ambiguity: Self- starter, ability to develop initial hypotheses / solutions with limited certainty / input.

Critical Thinking with bias for Action: Ability to recognize and assess challenges and opportunities quickly and transition to action in short order.

Strong communication skills and ability to influence cross functionally by tailoring messaging for various audiences and stakeholders. Excel at articulating relevant arguments, concisely and grounded in fact.

Emotional intelligence: Ability to interact with a wide variety of stakeholders at all levels / functions of the organization and across diverse cultures.

Collaboration and flexibility: Desire to work in an agile team and deliver “Executive ready” outputs under – sometimes – very tight deadlines.

Grit: Spirit of perseverance, desire to achieve, standard of excellence.

Desired Skills:

HPCSA Registered Psychometrist

Assessment Center

Psychometric Reports

Psychometric Results

Talent Assessment Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

