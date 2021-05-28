Technology Solution Planner

May 28, 2021

The Role:

  • Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or related.
  • 6 + years of professional work experience – Preferably as a solution engineer and/or Systems/Integration Analyst.
  • Experience in one of the Agile methodologies (i.e. scrum).
  • Experience in working with business stakeholders to unpack the business requirements.
  • Able to clearly articulate complex problems and solutions to both technical and non-technical audience.
  • Experience in translating business requirements into a working solution.
  • Experience in documenting technical requirement specifications (i.e. FRS – Functional Requirement Specification)
  • Good understanding of APIs and software integration (familiar with RESTful webservices).
  • knowledge in service contract documentation (preferably yaml in swagger).
  • Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (i.e Visio, EA and/or websequence).
  • Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and able to build trust in relationships with others.
  • Basic understanding of APIs testing tools such as Postman and/or SoapUI.

