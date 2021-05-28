UX Design Specialist position available
Job & Company Description:
Become part of an expanding software development company that is making its way to the top 100 companies in South Africa.
Education:
- IT related qualification
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Experience with Multi Media platforms
- Graphic Design back ground
- Working experience with UX/Swift
- Being able to do system testing
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Cherine van Tonder
IT Consultant
[Phone Number Removed];