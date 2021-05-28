UX Design Specialist

UX Design Specialist position available

Job & Company Description:

Become part of an expanding software development company that is making its way to the top 100 companies in South Africa.

Education:

IT related qualification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Experience with Multi Media platforms

Graphic Design back ground

Working experience with UX/Swift

Being able to do system testing

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Cherine van Tonder

IT Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position