UX Design Specialist

May 28, 2021

UX Design Specialist position available
Job & Company Description:
Become part of an expanding software development company that is making its way to the top 100 companies in South Africa.
Education:

  • IT related qualification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Experience with Multi Media platforms
  • Graphic Design back ground
  • Working experience with UX/Swift
  • Being able to do system testing

