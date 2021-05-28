UX Designer (Must have portfolio) at Fourier Recruitment

Enterprise software company in Germiston is looking for a hands-on experienced UX Designer with Minimum 3years experience. The ideal candidate must be a self-learning and a team player.Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you’ll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-class [URL Removed] to all SA Citizens

Design workflows, screens and product User Interfaces for both the Web and Mobile.

Minimum Requirements

Proof of portfolio

Must have own transport (Non negotiable)

Atleast 3 – 5 years experience as a UX Designer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

