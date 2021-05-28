UX Designer (Must have portfolio) at Fourier Recruitment

Enterprise software company in Germiston is looking for a hands-on experienced UX Designer with Minimum 3years experience. The ideal candidate must be a self-learning and a team player.Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you’ll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-class [URL Removed] to all SA Citizens
- Design workflows, screens and product User Interfaces for both the Web and Mobile.
Minimum Requirements
- Proof of portfolio
- Must have own transport (Non negotiable)
- Atleast 3 – 5 years experience as a UX Designer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund