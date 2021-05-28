Weaving Production Manager at Southey Personnel Services

May 28, 2021

  • Manage and make sure that standard operating procedures are followed and that the machines are set-up for the best possible production.
  • Work close with foreman, lab and workshop colleagues to plan work, set targets and make sure the finished product to the customer (internally and externally) meet quality standards.
  • Planning: do effective planning in line with Delta reports, orders, quality standards, costs and timescales.
  • Control: monitor planned production schedules and manage adjustments if problems occure.
  • Manage foreman / supervisors to make sure efficiencies and targets are met.
  • Manage correct production recording and waste recordings.
  • Watch the key production numbers to identify any problems

Desired Skills:

  • Willing to work shifts
  • Manage all aspects of Personnel
  • Safety and Production

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Learn more/Apply for this position