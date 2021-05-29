English Teacher at Online Marketing

English teacher/ University student with English or education as a major required for online teaching. This is not just for anyone and would require to be responsible be prepared for each class. Teaching experience is also compulsory.

You will be working from home with flexible hours .

Desired Skills:

Academic English

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Teaching

About The Employer:

We focus on global marketing, online teaching is one of our business which aims to teach Asian students . We will provide you training and teaching materials with reasonable salary .

