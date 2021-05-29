Enterprise Account Manager – Sales

Purpose

Responsible for the maintenance and growth of revenue, and relationship management with respect to assigned and newly obtained Enterprise Accounts. This position is pivotal to the growth of the enterprise accounts, requiring interface with Enterprise account counterparts as required.

Required Skills

Minimum 5 years experience in the Office Automation, complex software solutions sales or similar industry

Minimum 5 years in a senior sales environment

Previous experience in Multinational corporate environment an advantage

Having an existing enterprise customer base and relationships with enterprise customers will be advantageous

Knowledge and understanding of Project management

Customer Account Management at a regional/national level Internal

Strong business acumen with the ability to influence outcomes across multiple regional locations

Leadership and people management capability through effective communication

Excellent financial and process analytical skills

Ability to work effectively in a customer driven deadline environment

Boardroom level presentation skills

Exceptional computer skills including but not limited to Excel, PowerPoint & Word

Key Performance Indicators

Strong ability to hunt for new enterprise business and to on-board new clients by selling a diverse range of products including complex software solutions with long sales cycles.

Having a strong contact base of clients will be advantageous

Growth of the assigned Enterprise accounts and delivery of revenue and profit in line with agreed targets

Successful market planning, business development and implementation of Enterprise opportunities, from initial opportunity creation to establishment of new South African Enterprise accounts

Development of market capabilities, including analysis of business opportunities for assigned accounts.

Establishment of solutions to match current and future customer needs

Desired Skills:

Software Sales Experience

Account management

sales

office automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

