Global Accounts Manager – Sales

Purpose
Responsible for the maintenance and growth of revenue, and relationship management with respect to the assigned Global Accounts. This position is pivotal to the growth of the global accounts, requiring interface with global account counterparts as required
The Global Accounts Manager needs a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a senior sales environment, preferably from within the Office Automation, complex software solutions sales industry or similar. The Global Accounts Manager is also tasked to focus efforts to win South African companies with a global footprint, thus growing and contributing to the companies Global Services.
Required Skills
Minimum 5 years experience in the Office Automation, complex software solutions sales or similar industry
Minimum 5 years in a senior sales environment
Previous experience in Multinational corporate environment an advantage
Knowledge and understanding of Project management
Customer Account Management at a regional/global level
Strong business acumen with the ability to influence outcomes across multiple regional locations
Leadership and people management capability through effective communication
Excellent financial and process analytical skills
Ability to work effectively in a customer driven deadline environment
Boardroom level presentation skills
Exceptional computer skills including but not limited to Excel, PowerPoint and Word
Key Performance Indicators
Growth of the assigned global accounts and delivery of revenue and profit in line with agreed targets
(Targets and remuneration set globally and locally)
Successful market planning, business development and implementation of global opportunities, from initial opportunity creation to establishment of new South African global accounts
Development of local (South African) market capabilities, including analysis of business opportunities for assigned accounts
Establishment of solutions within South Africa to match current and future customer needs
Desired Skills:
- Software Sales Experience
- Account management
- sales
- office automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years