Global Accounts Manager – Sales

Purpose

Responsible for the maintenance and growth of revenue, and relationship management with respect to the assigned Global Accounts. This position is pivotal to the growth of the global accounts, requiring interface with global account counterparts as required

The Global Accounts Manager needs a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a senior sales environment, preferably from within the Office Automation, complex software solutions sales industry or similar. The Global Accounts Manager is also tasked to focus efforts to win South African companies with a global footprint, thus growing and contributing to the companies Global Services.

Required Skills

Minimum 5 years experience in the Office Automation, complex software solutions sales or similar industry

Minimum 5 years in a senior sales environment

Previous experience in Multinational corporate environment an advantage

Knowledge and understanding of Project management

Customer Account Management at a regional/global level

Strong business acumen with the ability to influence outcomes across multiple regional locations

Leadership and people management capability through effective communication

Excellent financial and process analytical skills

Ability to work effectively in a customer driven deadline environment

Boardroom level presentation skills

Exceptional computer skills including but not limited to Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Key Performance Indicators

Growth of the assigned global accounts and delivery of revenue and profit in line with agreed targets

(Targets and remuneration set globally and locally)

Successful market planning, business development and implementation of global opportunities, from initial opportunity creation to establishment of new South African global accounts

Development of local (South African) market capabilities, including analysis of business opportunities for assigned accounts

Establishment of solutions within South Africa to match current and future customer needs

Desired Skills:

Software Sales Experience

Account management

sales

office automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

