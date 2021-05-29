Sales Executive

Office Automation / Connectivity sales Executive

Candidate Requirements:

  • 2 years’ sales experience in the IT / Connectivity or Office Automation Industries
  • Have a proven track record in Cold calling / New business development.
  • Must be capable of establishing credible relations with external/internal clients confidently.
  • Own transport
  • A willingness and capability to join this team as a full time, long term Team player.
  • Report writing and communication skills necessary.
  • Cold calling / New business development
  • Be competent in written proposals/quotations for prospective clients.
  • Ability to communicate with clients effectively.

Desired Skills:

  • Cold calling
  • sales
  • new business development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

About The Employer:

Office Automaton company based in Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position