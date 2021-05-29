Office Automation / Connectivity sales Executive
Candidate Requirements:
- 2 years’ sales experience in the IT / Connectivity or Office Automation Industries
- Have a proven track record in Cold calling / New business development.
- Must be capable of establishing credible relations with external/internal clients confidently.
- Own transport
- A willingness and capability to join this team as a full time, long term Team player.
- Report writing and communication skills necessary.
- Cold calling / New business development
- Be competent in written proposals/quotations for prospective clients.
- Ability to communicate with clients effectively.
Desired Skills:
- Cold calling
- sales
- new business development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
About The Employer:
Office Automaton company based in Cape Town