Sales Rep – Polyurethane Products at Dawning Truth

Sales Rep – Polyurethane Products

Top Industrial & Mining Polyurethane Products firm seeks Sales Rep – Polyurethane Products. To sell Polyurethane Products to Factories and Mines.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all races

Ability to Sell Technical Products

Can understand technical products requirements

Can cold call, knock on doors and get new customers

Can build and grow relationships with existing customers

Results Orientated and Self Motivated

Friendly, Reliable Person

5 years Engineering or Technical Product Sales to Mines & Industry

5 years Cold Calling & Lead Generation

5 years Technical Needs Analysis

5 years Growing Existing Accounts

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Industrial & Mining Polyurethane Products sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Sell Polyurethane Components

Could Call and Network to Acquire new Customers

Visit existing Customers to get new business

Needs Analysis and Quotes

Close Deals and Make Target

Key Job Deliverables:

Acquire new Mining and Industrial Customers

Grow Revenues at Existing Clients

Make Sales Targets

Background work experience:

Technical Qualification

Advantageous: Specific experience in Polyurethane Products

Personality Summary:

High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Adv: Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Industry leader

You can make your mark here

Reports to: CEO

Location: Rustenburg, North West Province

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R180K to R204K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j723

Common questions (Please Read)

Is the role current?

Yes How do I apply for the job?

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We don’t take faxes or walk ins. How do I know if you got my CV?

We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.

If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed]; . (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically) I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?

Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us. I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Do you offer internships?

No. I want to try and circumvent your process?

Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.

We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.

Learn more/Apply for this position