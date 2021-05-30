Chartered Accountant at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Chartered Accountant (X10)
Department: Multiple Departments
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
Accountable to: CEO
General:
- We are looking for 10 Newly qualified Chartered Accountants!!! That’s Right, if you have recently qualified as a CA (SA) and completed your articles, this UNbelievable opportunity is for you.
- This position demands a strong business development function in both researching, signing on new and servicing old clients, and as such would not suit someone who is looking for the typical financial management role.
- Ensure best practice group cash management methodology, processes and systems.
- Prepare and monitor the organisation’s cash flow forecast, monthly, quarterly & annually for Management review and discussion
- Prepare financial models to assess viability of new projects
- Cost and sales analysis and reports,
- Prepare forecasting estimates,
- Prepare and analyse monthly sales reports and estimates,
- Prepare costings and maintain them on the system
- Assess tax implications of arrangements.
- Maintain a register of approved capital expenditure and ensure that actual disbursements are within approved amounts.
- Prepare and analyse income and expenditure statements.
- Review and ensure that payments are timeously and accurately made.
- Perform analytical reviews, management accounts and balance sheet reconciliations and ensure that this is timeously prepared.
- Review of the year-end company audit files.
- Prepare and/or review of the companies provisional and income tax computations in accordance tax law.
- Liaise with SARS, draft objections to SARS regarding disputes, prepare and/or review of schedules for VAT and income tax audits.
- Must be a Newly qualified CA (SA)
- Must have completed articles at the Big 6 (Deloitte, PWC, KPMG, PKF, Ernst & Young and Grant Thornton)
- 1-2 years post articles experience advantageous
- Strong academic track record