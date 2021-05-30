POSITION : CONVEYANCING SECRETARY
LOCATION : EASTERN SUBURBS, JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : MARKET RELATED
Main purpose of the role:
The successful incumbent will be responble for the Bonds and Transfers function at the organisation
Key Skills and Experience
- Completed Grade 12
- Relevant Tertiary qualification in Legal will be advantageous
- Min 15 year experrience as a Conveyancing Secretary with both Transfers and Bonds.
- Must have worked with transfers from start to finish
- Must have work with Bonds with Banks from start to finish
- Strong team player
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund