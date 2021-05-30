Conveyancing Secretary

POSITION : CONVEYANCING SECRETARY

LOCATION : EASTERN SUBURBS, JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

Main purpose of the role:

The successful incumbent will be responble for the Bonds and Transfers function at the organisation

Key Skills and Experience

Completed Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary qualification in Legal will be advantageous

Min 15 year experrience as a Conveyancing Secretary with both Transfers and Bonds.

Must have worked with transfers from start to finish

Must have work with Bonds with Banks from start to finish

Strong team player

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

