Conveyancing Secretary

May 30, 2021

POSITION : CONVEYANCING SECRETARY
LOCATION : EASTERN SUBURBS, JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : MARKET RELATED

Main purpose of the role:
The successful incumbent will be responble for the Bonds and Transfers function at the organisation

Key Skills and Experience

  • Completed Grade 12
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification in Legal will be advantageous
  • Min 15 year experrience as a Conveyancing Secretary with both Transfers and Bonds.
  • Must have worked with transfers from start to finish
  • Must have work with Bonds with Banks from start to finish
  • Strong team player

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position