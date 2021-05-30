Learnerships available for People Living with a Disability at Thanda Human Capital

My client is Rosebank is seeking to employ a number of People Living with A Disability for a upcoming project.
The key requirements are as follows :
- Between 19 and 30 years old
- Matric with at least 60% in English, 50% in Maths or 60% in Maths Lit
- Experience in MS Office including word, Outlook, Excel etc.
- Are well spoke in English
The non-negotiable requirements are as follows:
- Candidate applying must be a People Living with a Disability – this does not mean you have a Disable family member and you are taking care of them. You need to be a person living with a disability
- Matric with at least 60% in English, 50% in Maths or 60% in Maths Lit (you will immediately be dis-qualified if you do not have the required results)
PLEASE ENSURE YOU ATTACH THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS WHEN YOU ARE APPLYING FOR THIS ROLE:
- Updated Word CV
- ID
- Matric Certificate
- Proof of your Disability
ONLY CANDIDATES MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS THAT SENDS THRU THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION WILL BE CONTACTED
Desired Skills:
- Good computer Skills
- Excellent command of the English Language
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric