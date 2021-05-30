Learnerships available for People Living with a Disability at Thanda Human Capital

My client is Rosebank is seeking to employ a number of People Living with A Disability for a upcoming project.

The key requirements are as follows :

Between 19 and 30 years old

Matric with at least 60% in English, 50% in Maths or 60% in Maths Lit

Experience in MS Office including word, Outlook, Excel etc.

Are well spoke in English

The non-negotiable requirements are as follows:

Candidate applying must be a People Living with a Disability – this does not mean you have a Disable family member and you are taking care of them. You need to be a person living with a disability

Matric with at least 60% in English, 50% in Maths or 60% in Maths Lit (you will immediately be dis-qualified if you do not have the required results)

PLEASE ENSURE YOU ATTACH THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS WHEN YOU ARE APPLYING FOR THIS ROLE:

Updated Word CV

ID

Matric Certificate

Proof of your Disability

ONLY CANDIDATES MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS THAT SENDS THRU THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION WILL BE CONTACTED

Desired Skills:

Good computer Skills

Excellent command of the English Language

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position