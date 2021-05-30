Learnerships available for People Living with a Disability at Thanda Human Capital

My client is Rosebank is seeking to employ a number of People Living with A Disability for a upcoming project.

The key requirements are as follows :

  • Between 19 and 30 years old
  • Matric with at least 60% in English, 50% in Maths or 60% in Maths Lit
  • Experience in MS Office including word, Outlook, Excel etc.
  • Are well spoke in English

The non-negotiable requirements are as follows:

  • Candidate applying must be a People Living with a Disability – this does not mean you have a Disable family member and you are taking care of them. You need to be a person living with a disability
  • Matric with at least 60% in English, 50% in Maths or 60% in Maths Lit (you will immediately be dis-qualified if you do not have the required results)

PLEASE ENSURE YOU ATTACH THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS WHEN YOU ARE APPLYING FOR THIS ROLE:

  • Updated Word CV
  • ID
  • Matric Certificate
  • Proof of your Disability

ONLY CANDIDATES MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS THAT SENDS THRU THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION WILL BE CONTACTED

Desired Skills:

  • Good computer Skills
  • Excellent command of the English Language

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

