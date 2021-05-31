Agent: Helpdesk at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:
1.To see what the job is about and complete a short assessment please click here
2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below
Purpose Statement
To provide effective service to branches by responding to and answering operational queries.
Experience
Minimum:
- 1 – 2 years contact centre
Ideal:
- Experience in a banking environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Call centre processes and procedures
- Customer care and service protocols
- Basic IT knowledge
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank systems
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Telephonic / Call skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Persuading and Influencing
- Planning and Organising
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Able to work a 45 hour week inclusive of weekends and public holidays on a shift basis including night shift
- Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.