Agile Project Manager at Talenttac

- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress
- Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
- Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
- Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
- Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery
- Manage pipeline of multiple complex projects and work streams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels
- In conjunction with the associated senior staff, cross functional management of a teams of developers, testers, and business analysts involved in developing and maintaining processes for efficient delivery of software to customers
- Manage delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
- Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
- Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
- Prepare internal and customer reports
- Identify and manage risks
- Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of process both within the immediate team and across the company
- Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the finance department
Our client islooking for an Agile Project Manager who will be part of the vital link between theirCustomer & Digital Solutions team and clients. Supporting and contributing to the management of projects, timelines, budgets and operational tasks of their software products. The role is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team [URL Removed] Requirements
- Matric
- Formal Tertiary Qualification
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification is a plus
- Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
- At least 12 years work experience in the Industry
- At least 6 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role
- Proven experience in project/task management
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Be well organized and understand the product development process
- Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage
- Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies
- Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams
- Proven experience managing project budgets
- Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle
- Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities.
- Good communication skills both written and spoken
- Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel
- Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavourable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions
- Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly
- Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations
- Rigorous attention to detail
- The desire to drive continuous improvement