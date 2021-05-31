Agricultural Manager

Will be responsible for:

The provision of all the necessary tools to enable all the departments, which depend on the services of the Agricultural Department, to perform their activities and functions to the required standard thereby producing food safe quality products and provide services that comply with customer requirements.

Procurement of Fresh Product needed to meet the operational requirements of the plant in an efficient and cost effective manner.

Plan, Contract, Manage, Co-ordinate and Communication of Fresh Product plantings and deliveries on a continuous bases to ensure operational requirements are met in an effective manner that meet all legal, statutory and company specific requirements.

Laisse and build relations with existing suppliers and identify, select and approve potential new suppliers based on the company selection methodology and criteria.

Negotiate Fresh Product prices and terms and conditions with suppliers and ensure that such negotiations are properly contracted, documented and filed according to the company specifications.

Audit suppliers on a regular basis to monitor and record the following in properly controlled manner:

Supplier performance re its ability to meet quality and delivery requirements on a continuous basis.

Cultivars and planting dates.

Pesticide and/or fertilizer spray program and applications.

Quality of water used by supplier.

Visit suppliers to discuss performance metrics, to provide performance feedback, and to discuss production forecasts in order to identify any deviations at an early stage to ensure the necessary corrective actions are implemented timeously and in the least disruptive manner.

Weighing and recording of all products entering and exiting the premises as well as the grading of all Fresh Products received.

Control and manage the issue, receipt and recording of all Fresh Product stock and bins/containers, both on the site and at suppliers, to ensure optimum utilization of such items in the most effective manner and the verification of such stocks by means of routine stock counts. (Preferable FIFO, pending quality of Fresh Product).

General housekeeping and safety in all the areas under the control of Fresh Product, including all items that is under the control and supervision of Fresh Product, eg bins, drums , weighbridge, etc.

Manage both wet and dry waste in manner that will ensure recycle targets are improved on a continuous basis.

Review, update and document Fresh Product practices and processes to accommodate workflows, cycle times, position responsibilities, or system flows in accordance with new or changing operational requirements, environmental policies, standards, regulations, or laws.

Maintain and improve agreed staffing levels in the Agricultural Department to meet departmental performances requirements and goals.

Conduct Performance Appraisals and manage performance, identify shortcomings and implement training interventions as and when required.

Ensure that the Key Performance Indicators applicable to LVP is achieved.

Execute ad hoc tasks/duties as may be required from time to time.

Application Requirements:

Must have a Bachelors Degree / Diploma in Agriculture Management/ Sciences.

Must have undergone management, safety, ISO, H.A.C.C.P. and other training which equip him / her to be successful in the position.

Must have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar operation with some exposure to production is necessary to fully understand the technical and operations functions of the vegetable processing business

Must have FMCG environment experience

Must be computer literate with specific knowledge of the MS-Office range and of products and other related software.

Must have knowledge and understanding of production and technical quality

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Planning & Organising

Numerical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Other Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our clients in the FMCG Industry, a leading food manufacturing company is looking for an experienced Agricultural Manager to be based in Limpopo (Makhado)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Mobile Phone

Laptop

Incentive Bonus

