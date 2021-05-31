Bookkeeper (EE) at Headhunters

Our leading client based in East London is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper (EE).

Awesome career opportunity awaits!

Responsibilities

Trial Balance to Management Accounts

Daily posting of Cash Book

Posting of creditor invoices and reconciling statements

Loading creditor invoices for payment

Maintaining Fixed Asset Register and associated purchase and sales of Assets

Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Accounts

Controlling / Reconciliation of lease payments

Controlling Insurance claims

Processing Vat returns

Daily reports to the Management Team

Qualification

Diploma in Bookkeeping or similar

Experience

5-10 years in a similar position

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position