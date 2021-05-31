Bookkeeper (EE) at Headhunters

May 31, 2021

Our leading client based in East London is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper (EE).

Awesome career opportunity awaits!

Responsibilities

  • Trial Balance to Management Accounts
  • Daily posting of Cash Book
  • Posting of creditor invoices and reconciling statements
  • Loading creditor invoices for payment
  • Maintaining Fixed Asset Register and associated purchase and sales of Assets
  • Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Accounts
  • Controlling / Reconciliation of lease payments
  • Controlling Insurance claims
  • Processing Vat returns
  • Daily reports to the Management Team

Qualification

  • Diploma in Bookkeeping or similar

Experience

  • 5-10 years in a similar position

