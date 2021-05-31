Bookkeeper (EE) at Headhunters

Our leading client based in East London is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper (EE).
Awesome career opportunity awaits!
Responsibilities
- Trial Balance to Management Accounts
- Daily posting of Cash Book
- Posting of creditor invoices and reconciling statements
- Loading creditor invoices for payment
- Maintaining Fixed Asset Register and associated purchase and sales of Assets
- Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Accounts
- Controlling / Reconciliation of lease payments
- Controlling Insurance claims
- Processing Vat returns
- Daily reports to the Management Team
Qualification
- Diploma in Bookkeeping or similar
Experience
- 5-10 years in a similar position
