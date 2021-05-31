C# Developer at Cats

May 31, 2021

  • MVC, C#, .net, Entity framework, TSQL, SQL server, Telerik(which is called kendo UI) and Telerik reporting
  • (Javascript, Ajax, Jquery, CSS, HTML, IIS (internet information service),Git version control.
  • at least 3 years working experience
  • Completing projects as an individual a huge advantage rather than being part of a large team
  • Preferably Degreed, at least MS Certified
  • Negotiable

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Well established Company in Randburg

