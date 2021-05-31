Carpenter (x2) at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in Knysna; is currently looking to employ an experienced Carpenter to their team, with 5 years experienced gained in a construction / building environment.
Qualifications :
- Matric
- Post matric qualification / certification advantageous
Other :
- 5 years experience in a similar role
- Must be experienced in all aspects of carpentry
- Must be a perfectionist
- Must be able to take the initiative
- Must take responsibility and accountability
- Must have a high work ethic
- Must have good problems solving skills
- Must be methodical and accurate
- Must be honest