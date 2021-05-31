Carpenter (x2) at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in Knysna; is currently looking to employ an experienced Carpenter to their team, with 5 years experienced gained in a construction / building environment.

Qualifications :

Matric

Post matric qualification / certification advantageous

Other :

5 years experience in a similar role

Must be experienced in all aspects of carpentry

Must be a perfectionist

Must be able to take the initiative

Must take responsibility and accountability

Must have a high work ethic

Must have good problems solving skills

Must be methodical and accurate

Must be honest

