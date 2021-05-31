Cloud Java Developer with Angular – Semi Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Multinational business, are setting waves in the automotive industry and they continue to set the bar. They are doing work across IOT, Cloud, Edge, Bots, AL, ML etc.

They are on the lookout for Senior Cloud Java Developer with strong Angular skills to form part of their DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application.

This role offers you the chance to work on bleeding edge tech rarely seen out here and you get a chance to work on some of these exciting projects.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. APPLY TODAY!!!

Requirements:

Java EE

Java

Angular

RESTful

SOAP

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

GIT

AWS

HTML5

CSS3

DevOps

Cloud

Jenkins

Jira

Confluence

JSF

Reference Number for this position is GZ52775 this is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R500 and R600 PH negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

