Commercial Specialist

- Support the sales team in acquiring new business through accurate, insightful and well prepared commercial models designed to reflect accurate costs, benchmarking and profitability while accounting for all cost impacts.
- Financial Modelling Costing
- Able to convert large RFQ’s into figures through Excel
- Effective tracking on all Soft and workplace related requests/calls
- Work through large contracts
- Ability to breakdown complex costing for proposals while maintaining an understanding of commercial needs of the business.
- Reporting on all commercial matrix including revenues, margins, benchmarking, quarterly and annual projections
QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- BComm Finance or similar
- Matric
- Code B Drivers Lincece
- Facilities / Property Management experience is highly advantageous
- Result Oriented
- Attentive To Detail
- Stress Tolerant
- Ability to work independently and with initiative
- Excellent with numbers
- Attention to detail
- Contracts experience is essential
- Accuracy
- Teamwork
- Good listening skills
- Effective communicator
Desired Skills:
- Teamwork
- good listening skills
- Accuracy
- Attention to detail
- Effective Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree