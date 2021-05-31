Commercial Specialist

May 31, 2021

  • Support the sales team in acquiring new business through accurate, insightful and well prepared commercial models designed to reflect accurate costs, benchmarking and profitability while accounting for all cost impacts.
  • Financial Modelling Costing
  • Able to convert large RFQ’s into figures through Excel
  • Effective tracking on all Soft and workplace related requests/calls
  • Work through large contracts
  • Ability to breakdown complex costing for proposals while maintaining an understanding of commercial needs of the business.
  • Reporting on all commercial matrix including revenues, margins, benchmarking, quarterly and annual projections

QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • BComm Finance or similar
  • Matric
  • Code B Drivers Lincece
  • Facilities / Property Management experience is highly advantageous
  • Result Oriented
  • Attentive To Detail
  • Stress Tolerant
  • Ability to work independently and with initiative
  • Excellent with numbers
  • Attention to detail
  • Contracts experience is essential
  • Accuracy
  • Teamwork
  • Good listening skills
  • Effective communicator

Desired Skills:

  • Teamwork
  • good listening skills
  • Accuracy
  • Attention to detail
  • Effective Communication

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

