Contract Creditors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

Main duties/responsibilities
Suppliers
- Capture supplier invoices
- Ensure correct GL allocation of invoices
- Ensure that supplier invoices comply to claim vat
- Prepare supplier reconciliations (account reconciliations to customer statements) and submit for month-end payments
- Submit queries and resolve issues with supplier
- Meet with relevant department heads to get approval of invoices/payments
General ledger
- Clear Suspense accounts
- Processing loan account transactions
- Processing (already prepared) salary journals
Payments
- Load payments (sundry and monthly suppliers)
- Downloading proof of payments
Cash books:
- Processing cashbook transactions to correct general ledger account on a dialy basis
- Update Cashbooks and prepare reconciliations at month end
Fixed assets
- Capturing and maintaining monthly fixed assets
Admin
- Scanning and sending GRIT signed off IT invoices to relevant finance personnel
- Facilitate credit application process
Qualifications:
- Diploma or Certificate Accounting or relevant experience
Experience:
- At least 3 years in a bookkeeping role
- Previous school environment not essential but an advantage
Skills:
- Not required but helpful: Evolution
- Intermediate Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)
- Good verbal and written communication
- Organised and able to meet deadlines
- Detail orientated
- Approachable and calm