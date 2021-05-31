Contract Creditors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

May 31, 2021

Main duties/responsibilities

Suppliers

  • Capture supplier invoices
  • Ensure correct GL allocation of invoices
  • Ensure that supplier invoices comply to claim vat
  • Prepare supplier reconciliations (account reconciliations to customer statements) and submit for month-end payments
  • Submit queries and resolve issues with supplier
  • Meet with relevant department heads to get approval of invoices/payments

General ledger

  • Clear Suspense accounts
  • Processing loan account transactions
  • Processing (already prepared) salary journals

Payments

  • Load payments (sundry and monthly suppliers)
  • Downloading proof of payments

Cash books:

  • Processing cashbook transactions to correct general ledger account on a dialy basis
  • Update Cashbooks and prepare reconciliations at month end

Fixed assets

  • Capturing and maintaining monthly fixed assets

Admin

  • Scanning and sending GRIT signed off IT invoices to relevant finance personnel
  • Facilitate credit application process

Qualifications:

  • Diploma or Certificate Accounting or relevant experience

Experience:

  • At least 3 years in a bookkeeping role
  • Previous school environment not essential but an advantage

Skills:

  • Not required but helpful: Evolution
  • Intermediate Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)
  • Good verbal and written communication
  • Organised and able to meet deadlines
  • Detail orientated
  • Approachable and calm

