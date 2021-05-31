Contracts Specialist at Consol Glass

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 08 June 2021.

Implementation and management of long term supply contracts and services for Consol Group.

Key Performance Areas:

Identify areas of opportunity for contracts within their specific profile, and negotiate and implement contracts to cover the purchase of high value and /or high volume commodities and services with the aim of controlling cost, minimising the commercial risk to the company and reducing the Consol supplier base.

Scrutinise and develop the most effective sources of supply of commodity and service requirements utilised by the various Consol operations. Also identify and evaluate new sources of supply and alternative products.

Manage the total cost of ownership of the allocated portfolio of commodities and services, and achieve real cost benefits through effective source selection, cost analysis and management of both suppliers and contracts.

Communicate and co-ordinate the above purchasing activities within the Procurement department, and with other departments, factories and suppliers/contractors.

Maintain and update contractual documentation and the relevant computer files applicable to the portfolio of commodities and services.

Requirements

Qualifications:

Matric.

Degree B Proc and/or equivalent.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years in corporate contractual environment.

SAP R/3.

Competencies:

Excellent communication skills.

Negotiation skills.

Professionalism.

Attention to Detail.

Ability to time mange their working environment.

Administrative skills.

Desired Skills:

Corporate Contracts

SAP R/3

High Volume Commodities

Contract Negotiation

Commercial Contracts

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position