Diversity & Inclusion Facilitator

This position is accountable for the design and delivery of D&I programs and initiatives to support the transformation of the D&I strategic intent and plans.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Business/People Strategy and Business Partnering:

Work closely with the Diversity and Inclusion Senior Manager to manage and execute Massmart’s strategic priorities for Diversity & Inclusion.

Look for innovative ways to build Massmart’s culture of inclusion and work closely with the People and business experts to achieve this.

Implements and executes approved transformation initiatives or programs linked to the D&I Strategy; coordinate targets and compliance and identifies barriers across the People functional areas in achieving the set targets.

Support the interactions with the respective Group committees on the progress of D&I and change initiatives.

Keeping abreast of developments, best practice and trends as they relate to D&I efforts in the industry.

Influencing a culture of collaboration and the sharing of ideas and D&I practices across the business.

Assist in assessing current supplier diversity programs already in place, optimize and amplify across the business for the betterment of client relationships and business.

Diversity and Inclusion Facilitation:

Evaluate program effectiveness against business objectives.

Completing diversity-related and benchmarking surveys as and when requested

Coordinating the business’s sponsorship of, and associates’ participation in, diversity-related programs of professional organizations.

Manages the facilitation of learning activities by executing basic associate trainings on simple systems and processes; utilize learning systems to monitor, track, and report learning activities.

Design the contend and execute group and individual facilitation training sessions

Assist to identify and deliver professional development workshops geared towards giving management and associates the tools to nurture diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments.

Assist with ensuring that the D&I budget and spending is in line with annual training and development allocations.

D&I Learning Solutions and Transformation:

Timeous submission of Employment Equity Reports internally and to the Department of Labour.

Measures training effectiveness by creating assessments to determine participant reaction, knowledge, and behavior, as well as business impact; implementing assessments; reviewing and interpreting participant feedback and assessment results.

Ensures alignment of D&I Initiatives with best practice and benchmark against industry competitors; ensure high standard application of D&I solutions by evaluating the quality of training material in the business.

Understanding gaps in content and learning materials in order to recommend and implement adjustments to training content.

Providing feedback to senior D&I manager for process improvements and program enhancements; make recommendations and implement solutions to improve D&I learning initiatives in the organization.

Develops the technology-enabled learning solutions strategy by reviewing, analysing, and evaluating new technologies to support D&I training needs.

Assisting in analyzing internal metrics related to D&I strategy.

Self-Management:

Promote and live the Massmart Values and Competencies.

Professional conduct that is in line with Massmart’s Code of Ethics.

Commit to driving a high performance and learning culture.

Take ownership, initiative and accountability for work priorities and responsibilities.

Ensure all work tasks and deadlines are executed timeously and above standard.

Identify and apply sound, fact-based problem solving techniques and criteria in setting priorities and making ethical decision-making and recommendations.

Consistently set challenging goals, upskill your knowledge/abilities/skillset, and seek out growth opportunities and exposure to accelerate your career development and self-awareness.

Adapt and learn to changing and competing work demands and environments by remaining agile, innovative and resilient.

Promote, engage and embrace the value of culture, diversity and inclusion in all work aspects of individuals, teams, business units and the organization.

Promote and embraces a culture of recognition of others.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree and minimum 4-7 years’ experience in Human resources/Diversity and Inclusion or related field.

3-4 years’ experience in training and facilitation, especially in areas of diversity and inclusion.

Demonstrated ability to successfully engage diverse audiences through facilitated instructor-led training programs.

Proven experience in managing multiple projects of varying complexity across business functions.

Advanced in PowerPoint and other presentation and engagement tools/software (i.e. Powtoons, Slido, MentiMeter etc.)

Proficient in MS Office (i.e. Outlook, Excel, Word) and ability to use Learning Management Software (LMS).

Understanding and knowledge of SA legislation and knowledge of respective HR Policies, procedures and processes.

Competencies and Skills:

Core Competencies

Live the Massmart Values & Competencies.

Excellent facilitation and presentation skills.

Strong proficiency in presentation and engagement applications (PowerPoint/survey applications etc.).

Broad knowledge base of learning styles and techniques.

Experience using e-Learning software and Learning Management System (LMS).

Ability to Influence: Ability to lead, sometime without direct authority, but rather an earned currency which comes about through business savvy, servant leadership, and value creation.

Comfort with ambiguity: Selfstarter, ability to develop initial hypotheses / solutions with limited certainty / input.

Critical Thinking with bias for Action: Ability to recognize and assess challenges and

opportunities quickly and transition to action in short order.

Strong communication skills and ability to influence cross functionally by tailoring messaging for various audiences and stakeholders.

Excel at articulating relevant arguments, concisely and grounded in fact

Emotional intelligence: Ability to interact with a wide variety of stakeholders at all levels / functions of the organization and across diverse cultures.

Collaboration and flexibility: Desire to work in an agile team and deliver “Executive ready” outputs under – sometimes – very tight deadlines.

Grit: Spirit of perseverance, desire to achieve, standard of excellence.

Functional Competencies:

Adaptable.

Strong Analytical skills.

Facilitation and Presentation skills/ability.

Ensure execution and achieve results

Models and upholds integrity, ethics and compliance.

Accuracy and ability to pay attention to detail.

Strong Time Management/Organisational skills.

Ability to develop improvement initiatives and strategies.

